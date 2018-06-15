New Martyrs of Our Times – Fr. Hariton

This page is dedicated to our monks Fr. Hariton and Fr. Stefan who were executed by Kosovo Albanian terrorists during the bloody aftermath of Kosovo war. They were abducted and killed only because they were Orthodox Serb monks. With their martyric death they suffered for Christ together with many other killed Christian Serbs and more than 100 destroyed or desecrated Orthodox churches in Kosovo and Metohija. May they rest in peace with the Lord whom they loved so much.

Fr. Hariton Lukic (1960-1999)

Fr. Hariton Lukic was a monk in the Holy Archangels Monastery near Prizren. He was born on November 21, 1960 in central Serbia and became a monk in Kosovo in 1995. Fr. Hariton was kidnapped by armed persons wearing UCK (KLA) uniforms and insignia on June 16 in the streets of Prizren. In the time of his disappearance the German KFOR troops have already entered Prizren area. Unfortunately they were followed by armed gangs of UCK extremists who have killed and kidnapped a dozen of Serbs in the city during the first days.

The body of Fr. Hariton was found near Prizren on August 8th, 2000. The body was decapitated and severely mutilated. The head of Fr. Hariton has not yet been found.

According to the forensic report the remains of Fr. Hariton was found in an unmarked individual grave in the cemetery of the Albanian village of Tusus near Prizren. There are many evidences that the body was left in the open air after the murder because only skeleton remains. Several ribs our found broken as well as the left hand. The head and a few vertebrae are missing. The body was found dressed in the clothes displayed on the photo (down). The sweater is found cut in the front side which might suggest that Fr. Hariton’s belly was ripped. The holes around the area of heart are found which also might suggest that he was stabbed by knife. In any case it was a painful death. With his clothes the investigators have found his ID and the praying rope. All evidence and the forensic report have already been handed over to ICTY investigators who will procede with the investigation of this crime.

Fr. Hariton on the day of his tonsure

The clothing of Fr. Chariton found on his body

The ID of Fr. Chariton and his praying rope

The brethren of the Holy Archangels’ Monastery, 1998

Fr. Chariton (second from the left, standing)

LAST FAREWELL TO FR. HARITON

MNEME AIONION – PAX AETERNAM – VJECNAJA PAMJAT

Requiem service in front of Fr. Hariton’s remains, Gracanica Monastery, Nov 12 2000



The body of Fr. Hariton Lukic found near Prizren, Aug 2000

Fr. Hariton was kidnapped by the KLA Albanian terrorist on June 14th 1999 in the streets of Prizren.

His body was found one year later on August 8th 2000 near Prizren. According to the post mortem report Fr. Hariton’s body was decapitated and severely mutilated. He was stabbed several times by knife. The perpetrators of this murder have not yet been found.

Holy New-Martyr Pray God For Us

