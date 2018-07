Шта су чинили синови „Мајки Сребренице“ током рата…

Kemal Mehmedović, one of the greatest war criminals, who personally participated in the killing of Serb civilians in Srebrenica and Bratunac, is a relative to the Leader of the criminal anti-serbian organisation "Mothers of Srebrenica" Hatidža Mehmedović who has died 3 days ago. pic.twitter.com/PFt1BbBfye

— Enemies of Serbs (@EnemiesOFSerbs) July 26, 2018