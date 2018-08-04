Horriffying confession of Croatian veteran: I killed 72 Serbs with my own hands including women and children – the murder of Zec family

In 1995, here is what Tudjman said about the Serbs, as recorded and translated by the BBC Monitoring service:

“And [applause – BBC] there can be no return to the past, to the times when they the Serbs were spreading cancer in the heart of Croatia, cancer which was destroying the Croatian national being and which did not allow the Croatian people to be the master in its own house and did not allow Croatia to lead an independent and sovereign life under this wide, blue sky and within the world community of sovereign nations.”

http://emperors-clothes.com/docs/tudj.htm

WHAT DOES CROATIA CELEBRATE? – Croatian Independent weekly journal Feral Tribune published on September 1, 1997, ( 20 years ago!) an interview with Miro Bajramovic, ex-deputy commander of the Croatian special police forces who were active during the war in 1991 in Croatia and Pakracka Poljana. Bajramovic was a mechanical engineer, father of four and besides these benign facts, Miro Bajramovic is, by his own confession, responsible for the death of 86 Serbs out of which he killed 72 with his own hands. He was a member of Mercep’s unit “Autumn Rain” in Gospic. In the interview murderer, Bajramovic had directly accused some of the then high oﬃcials of the Croatian army and government.

Introduction:

My name is Miro Bajramovic and I am directly responsible for the death of 86 people. I go to bed with this thought, and – if I sleep at all – I wake up with the same thought. I killed 72 people with my own hands, among them nine were women. We made no distinction, asked no questions; they were “Chetniks” [Serbs] and our enemies. The most diﬃcult thing is to ignite a house or kill a man for the ﬁrst time; but afterwards, everything becomes routine. I know the names and surnames of those I killed. I was born 1/30/1957 in Zenica [Bosnia-Hercegovina]; I have no memory of my father, and my mother died in 1990. I ﬁnished mechanics school in Zenica and moved to Zagreb, where I got a job in Janko Gredelj, in steam locomotives department at the main railway station. Later on, I got a job at the “Rade Koncar” factory, where I was given a chance to further my studies. I graduated from the University for Mechanics.

In 1990 I lost my job and soon received an invitation from the Ministry of the Interior.

I met Tomislav Mercep in 1991 in the village of Dalj. We fought together from that time on and had been through many things together. Our unit was named “The Autumn Rains” i.e. oﬃcially the 1st special unit of MUP. Croatian soldiers knew very well who was in “Autumn Rain” units.



Photo: the remains of Predrag Stapar (1974) from Gornja Bacuga.

EXECUTIONS IN SLANO AND GOSPIC

Before going to Pakracke Poljane, somewhere in the autumn of 1991, we were in Gospic. We conquered the military base, headed towards Lovinac, but were ordered to return. It was enough to be a Serb in Gospic to mean that you did not exist anymore. Our unit liquidated some 90 to 100 people in less than a month there. Therefore, it is not true what Vekic said – in an interview published in your newspapers – that 170 people were killed in Gospic; nobody was there at that time performing the liquidation except us.

Zorica Pavlovic and her brother Zoran were killed along with their entire family on November 19, 1991, by retreating Croatian forces. A view of Zorica reveals how really brutally she was murdered. Her skull was also crushed.

That story about a doctor from Gospic is also false: he was not killed, he committed suicide. It is also untrue that we burned 50 Serbs in one house. We did kill but never by means of burning. The role of Tihomir Oreskovic; I think he is a good man and it was good working with him. Due to our friendship, I’d rather not talk about him. The order for Gospic was to perform “ethnic cleansing”, so we killed directors of post oﬃces and hospitals, a restaurant owner and many other Serbs. Executions were performed by shooting at the point-blank range since we did not have much time. I repeat orders from the headquarters were to reduce the percentage of Serbs in Gospic.



Pavlovic (Serbian) family was massacred by Croats 1991.

We went to Slano four times and liquidated 13 persons there, all Serbs. Their centre was in the village of Vukovici, between Slano and Dubrovnik. I killed 8 out of 13. I was together with Sinisa Rimac, Miroslav Brisevac, Miljenko Zadro, Igor Mikula, and little Gordana (I cannot recall her family name).

PAKRACKA POLJANA: “PRISONER INTERROGATION”

We arrived to Pakracka Poljana on October 6, 1997, after returning from Gospic. In the beginning, the ﬁre station served as our headquarters and prison. At that time a photographer arrived from Zagreb and ﬁlmed our location; within few days, the site was bombed, and so we moved our headquarters to the end of the village and the prison in the school, towards Kutina. I must say that it was not our decision that our base be situated in that place; we were ordered to keep the territory around Pakrac safe; later on when Boljkovac (then the minister of the Interior) and Mercep arrived on the site, they agreed that the base be placed there (in Pakracke Poljane). Our ﬁrst action was an assault on a Serb base in Kukunjevac, a village 18 km long, which we ﬁred on for four hours. This photograph shows a Serbian victim of Franjo Tudjman’s neo-Ustashe Nazi troops. The victim was axed to death by modern-day Croatian “skull crushers”, killed on November 19, 1991, at Nikole Demonje Street no 74, Vukovar, now Croatia. He was positively identiﬁed by surviving relatives. These revisited Holocaust crimes against the Serbs were discounted by the Western corporate controlled media as “Serb paranoia”, however, these photographs clearly reveal the demonic nature of such Croatian Ustashe Nazi war crimes.

We kept prisoners in the school cellar; and when we had more prisoners, we would put them in classrooms. Nights were the worst for them since it was then that we “interrogated them” …; this consisted of ﬁnding the best way to inﬂict the greatest pain in order to make them confess the most amount of information.

Do you know which is the best way? Burning prisoner with a ﬂame, pour vinegar over their wounds, mostly on genitalia and on the eyes. Then there is that little inductor, ﬁeld phone, you plug a Serb onto that; it is a direct current which cannot kill, but it is very irritating. You ask him where he comes from, he says from Dvor, and you then dial a number in that place. Or, a ﬁve-wire cable would be stuck into a prisoner’s rectum and was left there for hours so that they couldn’t sit. Wounds were opened and salt or vinegar scattered over them; we did not let the bleeding stop. The prison commander Mijo Jolic forced them to learn on the same day the Croatian anthem; today he possesses- just like Suljic- restaurants all over Croatia. Why don’t I have anything? When I recall all that torturing, I wonder they managed to think of all of those methods. For example, the most painful is to stick little pins under the nails and to connect it to the three-phase current; nothing remains of a man but ashes. I would never think of that, although I do know of the Lenz law. I was doing the interrogation of prisoners, but I never harassed them nor did I enjoy that; but some did, as Munib Suljic for example. We only cared about the results he would get, we did not bother with the means he used. After all, we knew that they would all be killed, so it did not matter if we hurt him more today or tomorrow. During the torture, people would confess all they knew, or what they were asked for. We did play some kind of a democratic police at the beginning and would give papers to Serbs to write all they knew, for instance, names or locations.

The photo above is of a three-year-old Serbian boy who was shot dead while hiding in the cellar at 72 Nikola Demonja Street, Vukovar, Croatia. His mother and father, Sladjana and Miroslav Cecavac, were also brutally killed by Tudjman’s neo-Ustashe Nazi troops. This 3-year-old Serbian child was labelled a “Serbian aggressor” by Tudjman’s HDZ neo-Ustashe Croatian government and the Western corporate- controlled media. In order to stop his so-called ”aggression”, the so-called ”brave” Croatian neo-Ustashe soldiers put a bullet in the back of his head, which exited from the front of his skull. In the war in Croatia and Bosnia, by mid-1994, 7,000 Serbian children were killed: twice as many as Croatian and Muslim children combined. If, God forbid, this was your child, what would you do to his killers? (From: “The Suppressed Serbian Voice And The Free Press In America” By William Dorich, 1994 – p 30)

PAKRACKA POLJANA: THE EXECUTION OF CROATS

Tomislav Mercep was commander of Poljane, I was the subcommander. Mercep knew everything. He did not participate directly in the liquidation, but he read about what we did in our reports, though most of the reports were conducted orally. He knew about each execution because he was a commander and was a very charismatic person. He told us several times:

“Tonight you have to clean all these shit.”

This meant that all prisoners should be executed.

If you did not carry out everything that was ordered, then they said that you were a traitor. The village was echoing with screams. People heard cries and whines coming from prisons but were afraid to tell us anything. Everybody knew that if they asked anything at all, they would end up in prison. Who were these Croats? Well, the most beautiful one was Marina Nuic. Then Aleksandar Antic, although many claimed that he was a Serb. Ten police ID cards were found in his car. He was accused of being a traitor and was executed. Zvonimir Trusic gave orders for his execution. Antic told Mikula: Please, I would like you to kill me. And he did. A bullet from a magnum to his head. He had to dig his own grave before the execution. Suljic, Rimac and Mikula beat him terribly at the Velesajam (the collective centre), it was only when he was brought down that he was really interrogated. Then there was Ilija Horvat, whose only sin was to invite both Croats and Serbs into his home. Then there was an Italian because there is an Italian village in the vicinity of Poljana. And this Italian, like all Italians, was corrupt. We arrested him and killed him without any discussion. I personally killed him. Once I stated that every person that I killed, died happily. I issued them release forms written on tiny bits of paper and let them go home. Then I waited for them with a sniper. They died with a smile. This Italian stole an automatic riﬂe, which was kept in the school building and which he sold to the Serbs.



Krajina, Lika, 1993: Tudjman’s neo-Ustashe Croat army attacked the UN Protected Zone, killing hundreds of Krajina Serbian civilians. This photo is of a partially burned body of an elderly Krajina Serbian woman killed in her house in Lika by Tudjman’s troops.

PAKRACKA POLJANA: THE EXECUTION OF SERBS

We did not separate Serb civilians and soldiers from each other. If we found a riﬂe hidden in his/her house, we considered him/her a Chetnik. Serbs at the time could not survive, because there is a saying: wherever we trod, the grass does not grow again.

As far as I know, more than 50 Serbs were taken to Poljana from Zagreb. The closest of Mercep’s associates – Rimac, Suljic, Mikula, Hodak and I were in charge of bringing them to Pakracka Poljana. We worked in two groups, one was in charge of taking them to Velesajam, and the other of taking them further.

I mostly attended arrests, because I am a rhetoric and I tried to be civilized on such occasions.

I always told the prisoners that I was only doing my job. I even have a witness for this – his name is Stevan Barjanovic – he can boast that he was the only Serb who survived Pakracka Poljana.

First, we arrested Milos Ivosevic, state director of customs. When we came to his oﬃce and talked to his secretary, a Croat, she was afraid to tell us his whereabouts. We found him on Rudeska cesta while he was building a house. He was directly responsible for the attack on the Krnjak police station, where 11 of our fellow-soldiers died, so we did not have any mercy towards him. We interrogated him for 4-5 days, after which he mentioned the name of Stevan Barjanovic.

I came to Stevan’ s house on the day of his mother’s death. I deeply apologized for the things I was doing. He started oﬀ towards Velesajam with his Toyota, and he had a smoked ham in his car. I, acting like an idiot, took this ham from him and took it to the bar “Stela” and gave it to Zvonko Trusic and told him to slice it up for our boys. Later on, in the course of his investigation, Stevan said that I treated him well; but then he asked about his ham.

Fuck the ham! This is how I nearly ended up as a war proﬁteer, although I never even tasted it

. I cannot call Serb a gentleman, but I admire him for the fact that in the course of the investigative procedure he held to truth and facts, and in fact, he could have said all kinds of things against us. I do not know whether he did it because he was afraid, because at the time we executed a majority of witnesses.

Barjanovic is maybe not aware that he is the only Serb who survived Pakracka Poljana. He survived because he was accidentally wounded in prison, and Dzemal Peles, the idiot, took him to the hospital in Kutina, instead of killing him. He became crown witness later and he could have told everything. O.K, that was the order coming from the highest authorities and investigative judges did not insist on details.

PAKRACKA POLJANA: THE DISTRIBUTION OF MONEY

It is diﬃcult to say how long we held prisoners. This depended on how long it took us to wear them out. In most cases, we held them 4-5 days before we killed them. If they had survived, they would not have been normal.

Serbs, who were good and loyal served us by digging graves, we told them that they were digging covers for machine guns. Once, one of the prisoners from Kutina said that this was the 15th or 16th cover that he was digging. He was executed on the spot. It wasn’t up to him to count but to dig.

Self-interest was very popular at the moment. Thirty of us went some 50 meters in front of the ﬁrst tank. We cleaned and executed everyone. After us, there were others who called themselves “mercepovci”, who stole from the houses and then burnt them. These were Ma eralo and Rukavina … Mercep told us to take everything away from the Serbs, and the money we found should be handed over to Headquarters for purchasing arms. However, Trusic, Mercep, and Rukavina, who was called Pop and Nedeljko Posavec, divided the money amongst themselves.

How do I know that?

A day before the murder of Pavo Mlinaric, Posavec and Rukavina shot at each other because they did not split the money equally. Posavec was removed from the unit, however, the money was not taken away from him, and it wasn’t merely a question of 1000 or 100000 DM, but much more. I could not say that mass executions were carried out in Pakracka Poljana. These were mostly groups of 7 to 10 people. It actually depended on how many Serbs were in the prison at the time. Sometimes we executed them in their homes and then blew up the house. There were no bodies left. There were many houses like this, mostly in the village of Bujavica. We were thinking along these lines at the time; kill the children of a Serb because they survive at 20 degrees below freezing. I did not have any feelings at the time towards Serbs as being human beings like us, that they are somebody’s father, brothers, children….

No, we did not kill children, except for Suljic who killed little Aleksandra Zec. I saved 10 children by my own hands in Vocin. I would not be able to look into my little daughter’s eyes if I had killed children. According to my estimate, there were 280 people altogether killed in Poljana, including 10 women.

Besides Marina Nuic, there was Nada from the village of Kusonja who was inﬁltrated among us. There was a very old lady also in whose house they found a sniper. Besides this old lady, all the women were raped and then killed. That’s the truth.

It is my ﬁrm belief that if it hadn’t been for the Zec family, nothing would have been known about Pakracka Poljana. It was the main key and the main reason why the unit has been looked at from this angle, and there were many more Pakracka Poljanas in Croatia.

Serbian business destroyed by Croat forces 1995. Cyrillic leers are prohibited in Croatia even today.

THE MURDER OF ZEC FAMILY

There is only one thing that I cannot understand – why do they make the Zec family seem charismatic? It is a well-known thing that Mihajlo Zec worked for the other side, for the Serbs, although he belonged to the HDZ party and tried to help the Croatian army. The fact is that while we were holding our positions in Dobrovac near Lipik we found out that Milorad Zec, Mihajlo’s brother, was returning home every night from Subotska to sleep there. We even waited for him one night in his house in Dobrovac.

We can talk about the way we conducted the interrogation of our prisoners – but there are no secrets here – we beat and physically abused prisoners in any way possible in order to extort their confession. That is when he confessed for whom and what his brother did. When I came to Zagreb, I issued an order for Mihajlo Zec’s arrest. Mercep gave me this order. Mihajlo Zec was more worth to us alive than dead. However, Munib Suljic, intoxicated and drugged out, joined on his own initiative, the group which was supposed to arrest Mihajlo Zec. I told Sinisa Rimac that only in case of resisting the arrest should M. Zec be executed. He tried to escape, Rimac let him go, although it is very hard for me to understand how a 19-year-old man like him could not stop Zec. Well, maybe it was just a question of the moment, and then he shot him.

Then suddenly Munib Suljic appeared driving a blue van, without licence plates, because our arrests around Zagreb were carried out by vehicles without licence plates and in uniforms without insignia, to pick up little Aleksandra and Mrs Zec. He ﬁrst took them to the Panorama hotel, then to Sljeme and then he killed them there. A few days ago Suljic’s statement issuing a denial that he had never confessed the crime was published in Nacional. It is true that upon his arrest, Suljic told everything, confessed everything, and then took the police oﬃcers to Sljeme and shown the location of their graves. Then he confessed that he himself did the killings. The most tragic thing was that he threatened Nebojsa Hodak-Cena, Igor Mikula, Sinisa Rimac and Snjezana Zivkovic from Gospic, and he even forced Mikula to ﬁre 20 bullets at little Aleksandra and Mrs Zec. This was in order for him to be sure, and then he forced them to bury the bodies.

This is the mere reason why they were involved in this aﬀair. Rimac publicly admitted in the course of the investigation:

I killed Mihajlo Zec, but do not accuse me of other things”. That’s the truth. Today they make Mihajlo Zec look like a hero and tales are told that he died in vain. If it were up to me, if I were the one to publish some newspaper, I would write more about Marina Nuic, because she is the one that really died in vain.

MURDER OF MARINA NUIC

Who killed Marina Nuic? By name and surname? Igor Mikula. He was following orders which were issued by Dzemal Pelesa, the former doorman in the Zagreb Transportation Services. There were certain improvisations concerning the attempts to assassinate Tomislav Mercep, who was at the time at the Rebro hospital. She was raped 19 times by Munib Suljic and executed. She did not say a word. She only said: “Miro, let them kill me at once”. I can show you her grave. Her parents still do not know where she was buried. The place is called Janja Lipa and is situated near Pakracka Poljana. However, let us see the reasons why she was killed. Branko Caric Kosa, Mikula and I think Rimac and Ceno guarded Mercep at the hospital, you know, stood in front of his door, because, Mercep was visited by more than 200 people daily. The information leaked out that Mercep was supposed to get a pen from Marina Nuic and that that pen would kill him.

Marina came with the Rijeka brigade and she was, my God, only 5 days with us. One night she called me, and invited me for a drink, my witness is Franjo Nemet, in the one liquor store called “Domovina”, and it was one of the places where we drank. We met there that night. She had beautiful hair that night, straight falling on her back, mahogany colour. Mercep was wounded in Lovska a few days earlier. The troops from Rijeka failed to protect us, and we found ourselves surrounded by enemy troops. People from Cazma were slaughtered there. She looked at me for a very long time and said: “When will this war end, and what is still ahead of us?” I told her like this: “Marina, there is only tomorrow for us and nothing else, and the day will come”. She was later arrested. I did not know that this would happen. They put her in our detention centre in Me uric. She was a woman and she was beaten there severely… I would like to contact Marina’s parents because I am a father too, and I would like to know everything about my child. Marina came to our unit together with 200 people from Rijeka, because at the time we had many problems with a shortage of men. There were many soldiers at the time in Zagreb, but they mostly waged war drinking at the bar. When it came to the point to go into the ﬁeld to ﬁght, few of them actually came. We were rather well-known at the time, that we were mostly engaged in clearing the territory and that we fought direct bales with Chetniks, that we confronted tanks at a distance of 50 meters and that we simply did not fool around. We started oﬀ towards Lovska. Thirty-two of us fell into a trap. However we counted on 500 people from Rijeka, who were 500 meters behind us, and if one of them had ﬁred only one shot, we would have been able to get out of it. However, when they heard that we had lost our ﬁrst tank, they turned around and ran away. We somehow managed to get out of there and found people from Rijeka some 8 kilometres behind us. They threw away their arms and we made them leave for Rijeka the following morning. We did not need soldiers like that. However, I chose among all of them some 10 people who deserved to stay. That is how Marina stayed and today I feel sorry for not letting her go. She was so innocent, she did not know how to cry, she only wept. Her execution was not ordered by her name or surname, but it was merely said that the prison should be cleansed, and that meant that prisoners should be executed, among them Marina.

GIVING ORDERS

I would like to issue a denial of the statement made by Ivan Vekic in the last Feral. He lied, he knew everything. I can tell him how many orders our unit received from him. He would say: “I demand that you do this, this and this”. We never returned without completing the order, and these were mostly executions. It was his order that Milos Ivosevic should be killed, and because of him, we had to kill the last living Serb from Poljane Stevan Brajanovic. It is not the case, as Vekic stated, that there was a separate Mercep and Mika unit. Mika Cvitanovic took over the unit after Mercep dissolved it on January 30, 1992, and after the unit became a part of the First National Guard Brigade. This is when Mika made some sort of insignia which indicated that this was both Mercep’s and Mika’s brigade. This made Mercep very angry. Our unit was called “Autumn Rain”. I repeat, Ivan Vekic knew everything.

THE INVESTIGATIVE PROCEDURE

I was in prison from January 2nd to April 30th of 1992. It was the saddest moment for me when Croatia was recognised on January 15 and I was in the Remetinec prison. We were released when Seks became a public prosecutor, but we were released in two groups. Mikula, Hodak, Snjezana Zivkovic, Suljic and Rimac remained for forty days longer in prison because of the Zec case. The ﬁrst month in prison they behaved rudely towards us. No, nobody could touch us, because if there would have been some physical misconduct, I think there would no longer be a police station in рordiceva Street. Mercep had a lot of inﬂuence in this, as he was the one that organised our defence, as well as Ivan Vekic, who is now going public with all sorts of nonsense. At that time he was on our side. Maybe I have already said this, but Justice Jovanovic and Justice Horvatinovic were very co-operative and they did not ask for any details.

THE MOTIVES FOR BEING A WITNESS

I was silent about this for a long time, expecting that someone in this country would remember that I exist. My children eat just like Mercep’s do, yet he has two houses in Zagreb, two apartments and a house on Brac, and he came from Vukovar without a kuna (a dime) in his pocket. Then, Stipe Spajic, Manderalo… how did they earn all that they now possess?

Let them tell me how I should earn something аs well. I am ready to dig and I will dig, I do not ﬁnd this disgraceful. I expect that Tudjman will invite me personally after all this and that he will ask me why all this was necessary. I will tell him: “Only for my children”. I am only looking for a job and that my family have a roof over their head. I am a big believer. I have on my ﬁnger a rosary-ring from Medjugorje. God forgives everything to a certain limit. I think I have been punished enough up to now for what I did. My lifelong dream would be satisﬁed if my children have their subsistence ensured because I know very well what will happen to me after this story, but I would like somebody to take care of my children. I really do have a beautiful marriage and a beautiful family, two small children. My wife knows about everything I did since this was the only way that we could live together. I do not feel any sense of relief after telling you my story. I am afraid of my unit.

These are experienced professionals who do not miss often. And I know that the Hague is unavoidable as well.

TRANSLATED BY: CHC FOR HUMAN RIGHTS Zagreb, September 2, 1997 Source: hp:// (hps:// ) hp:// (hps:// ) The Suppressed Serbian Voice And The Free Press In America” By William Dorich, 1994

mightynose.wordpress.com